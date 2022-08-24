Tracks of Taunton blames pandemic and industry changes as it suddenly ceases business

A Suzuki dealership in Somerset has suddenly stopped trading, blaming the pandemic and changes in the industry.

Tracks of Taunton brought down the shutters last Friday (Aug 19), with a transporter taking cars away, according to the Somerset County Gazette.

A notice on the door says the dealership is permanently closed.

It’s unknown as yet what has happened to the staff, but its sister dealership in Exeter is staying open and will honour maintenance plans as well as warranties.

Managing director Stephen Ody told customers in a letter: ‘It is with great regret that due to changes in the motor industry and the impact of the pandemic…we have made the difficult decision to close Tracks of Taunton with immediate effect.

‘A multitude of factors including the limited supply of new vehicles and the investment required to improve the facility means it does not make economic sense to keep the dealership open.’

The letter adds: ‘We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.’

It ends with the MD saying: ‘Thank you for your custom and we look forward to your continued support for Tracks in the future.

‘If you have any questions or queries (no matter how small), please rest assured we are here to help.’

Car Dealer understands that the Blagdon Hill dealership had been in business for some 21 years. We have contacted Tracks for a comment.

Image: Google Street View