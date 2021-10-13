Log in

Trade Insurance Provider of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

  • Winner: Unicom Insurance
  • Highly Commended: Gallagher
  • Highly Commended: Allianz

Trade insurance is something that dealers just can’t be without and they don’t take the service they get for granted. 

Unicom Insurance were handed the award once again, previously winning in 2017 and 2019, showing that dealers still love how easy the firm is to work with and the fantastic customer service they get. 

Sarah Stapeley, sales manager for Unicom, said: ‘We’re really pleased, it’s a great token of appreciation from our dealers so thank you.

‘At Unicom Insurance we have really high expectations of ourselves so we’re always striving to be the best at what we do.

‘Overall, we always want to give really good customer service to our clients.’

Car dealers said they appreciated how hard Unicom worked to help them out, and that there were always willing to go the extra mile.

Stapeley added: ‘Unicom Insurance is a broker, we specialise in motor trade insurance and have been running for more than 25 years so we really know our stuff and we’re great at what we do.

‘The team will be so pleased. We work really, really hard and insurance is a tough industry to be in in general, particularly in the tough time we’ve been in with Covid. 

‘The hard work our team has put in has paid off!’

To find out more about Unicom Insurance and them winning the award you can click play on the video above.

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

