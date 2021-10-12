Trade-to-Trade Remarketer of the Year – Car Dealer Power 2021

Trade to Trade might have started out as a relative minnow in the world of remarketing – but are making a big impact.

The firm has clinched the Car Dealer Power award for Trade-To-Trade Remarketer of the Year two years on the trot, after impressing dealers last year too.

Trade to Trade began life as a Facebook group for dealers to buy and sell used car stock, quickly, simply and in a pleasant environment.

It now has a fully fledged smartphone app making it even easier for dealers to trade between each other – and users are loving it.

Over the past 12 months, used car buyers have flocked to the market, meaning supply has often dried up for many dealers.

It has meant that finding the right used cars at the right prices has been harder than ever, and solutions like Trade to Trade’s app have been invaluable.

Founders James Vaughan and Ben Mitchell told James Batchelor of their delight at winning the award two years running.

Vaughan said: ‘We’re lost for words again!’

Mitchell added: ‘It makes everything we do worthwhile. It’s been a very difficult year for a variety of reasons, and we have worked hard to make sure the app has come along as best as possible.

‘We recently launched the new version of the app and it hasn’t been plain sailing – it’s been an uphill struggle.

‘Last year we were very much building the team so they are as worthy of this award as we are.’

Vaughan went on to say: ‘This is an enormous achievement for our team – we can’t tell you how happy we are!’

Speaking of why the pair believe why dealers are loving what they are doing, they said it’s due to ‘the community spirit’ the Facebook group and app give dealers.

Vaughan added: ‘We’ve got in excess of 18,000 members across our networks now and the dealers not only buy and sell stock between each other, but they also help each other out on a range of issues and topics – it’s wonderful to see.’