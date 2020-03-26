Traka Automotive, which supplies networked key management solutions to car dealers, has marked the completion of its 1,000th system installation.

The landmark project was completed at BMW and Mini Soper of Lincoln – and Traka handed over a trophy to Andrew Tullie, managing director and owner of Soper of Lincoln, to mark the occasion.

The gift was presented by Alex Scott, sales manager of Traka Automotive, seen on the right, as thanks for Tullie’s commitment to using the Traka system to realise operational efficiencies in his showroom, service centre and valet bays.

Scott said: ‘We’re thrilled to present this award to Andrew. It represents a major achievement for both Traka Automotive and Soper of Lincoln. The fact that we’ve now installed over 1,000 systems in the UK and Ireland speaks for itself.

Happy clients

‘We pride ourselves on the fact that once a dealership becomes a Traka customer they don’t look back and we welcome Soper of Lincoln into the Traka Automotive family of happy clients.’

Traka Automotive’s electronic key management is proving a vital tool to aid productivity and security for dealerships looking for efficiencies by sharpening operational processes associated with key and car movement.

Dealerships which have installed Traka Automotive key management have been able to save valuable time otherwise being spent by technicians and sales staff looking for cars and car keys.

Staff productivity improvements enabled by Traka Automotive’s key management system feeds through to increased dealership profits so rapidly that customers have recorded a return on investment in as little as four months.

Andrew Tullie said: ‘Adopting the Traka key system in mid-2019 has already delivered a clear benefit to our business, helping us to keep track of keys day in and day out, saving our valuable staff time and the dealership money.

‘We’re delighted to accept this award and we look forward to continuing to work with Traka to find further operational efficiencies in the months and years to come.’

