Marketing and advertising has never been more important for car dealerships and increasing numbers of them are turning to Trotter UK to help with this on their forecourts.

With dealerships set to reopen in the coming weeks, driving business to forecourts has become their primary focus, with a particular emphasis surrounding the March 21 plate change.

Trotter UK offers a temporary billboard that can be used both as a standalone point-of-sale tool or in conjunction with other marketing strategies.

It has been proved to accelerate business by communicating offers to the public on a daily basis.

What makes the Trotter even more of a sound proposition is that the unit can be backlit if connected to a power source, meaning potential customers won’t miss the dealership’s message day or night.

The Trotter is placed on the ground, not into the ground, and can be installed within approximately 20 minutes because of its temporary nature, meaning no planning permission is required.

The Trotter needs just five square metres, making it ideal for a prominent position on forecourts.

Recognised by many as a leading product in the automotive sector, Trotter UK currently leases more than 300 billboards to dealerships on a long-term basis.

It currently has agreements with certain manufacturers that offer a co-funding scheme to their respective dealerships based on longer-term billboard deployments.

Trotter UK is currently offering a 20 per cent discount on any new billboards rented for six months or more ahead of dealerships reopening on April 12.

The sales team at Trotter are on hand to help with any inquiries with regards to leasing a billboard and can be contacted via [email protected].

Sales director Hugo Southwell commented: ‘Since launching Trotter UK in 2015, the automotive sector has become a key market for us.

‘We have worked very closely both with manufacturers and certain dealer groups around the country to aid their respective point-of-sale offers.

‘Although the past 12 months have been challenging, we have continued to support the industry and maintain our strong existing partnerships which we have built up over the years.’

He added: ‘With doors to the automotive sector set to reopen in the coming weeks, now provides a perfect opportunity for any new dealerships to speak to us about the product we offer.

‘Our 20 per cent discount offer for longer-term rentals is another clear indicator of our commitment to finding ever more innovative ways to support our dealer partners with their reopening.’

Mel Minetti, tactical and dealer marketing manager for Kia Motors, said: ‘Having worked in partnership with Trotter UK now for the past four years, we can honestly say that the billboards add value and supplement our marketing strategies really well.

‘We have 40-plus billboards in place across our Kia network and are happy to co-fund this programme in support of our dealerships. We believe they bring a real added presence to the edge of dealers’ forecourts.’