TrustFord donates more than £5,500 to RNLI after special event celebrating outgoing Fiesta raises funds for lifeboat charity

Dealer group TrustFord has helped to raise more than £5,500 for the RNLI as part of a long-standing partnership with the lifeboat charity.

The dealer group recently co-hosted the annual Causeway Coast Ford Fair in Portrush as part of a campaign to raise funds and awareness.

The event celebrated 47 years of the Fiesta, ahead of the final models rolling off the production line this summer, with a selection of classics on display.

It also showcased other classic, vintage and sport vehicles from Ford’s history, as well as a full range of the latest models provided by TrustFord.

Overall, the big day raised over £4,000, with a record number of guests in attendance in Northern Ireland.

The Causeway Coast Ford Fair Committee, which organises the annual event, also donated a further £1,500 the RNLI.

That meant that a total of £5,538.70 was raised for the lifeboat charity, with Roy Dixon, general sales manager at TrustFord Coleraine, among those who handed over the cheque at the end of last month.

Reacting to the large donation, Dermot Rafferty, regional director of TrustFord said: ‘In beautiful sunshine, with over 500 classic vehicles on display and a fantastic range of New Ford product on the TrustFord stand, the huge crowds enjoyed another memorable Ford Day at Causeway Coast Ford Fair 2023.

‘This year was extra special, as we celebrated 47 years of the iconic Ford Fiesta.

‘TrustFord and the Ford Fair committee are always keen to give something back, so we were delighted to donate a further £1,500 to help them continue their amazing work in the local community.

‘A big thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to make Ford Fair 2023 another unforgettable occasion.’

Ford is the official vehicle supplier to the RNLI, whose lifeguards use the Ford Ranger to patrol beaches.

During the fair, the crowds were treated to an impressive live lifeboat demonstration by the Portrush RNLI, which showcasing the rescue craft and crew’s abilities.

There were also a number of awards dished out by expert judge Mark Wilkie, fleet and commercial vehicle director at TrustFord.

Winners included a 1983 Escort RS1600i, 1986 Ford Escort Van and a 1980 Fiesta Supersport.