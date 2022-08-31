TrustFord donates almost £5,000 to RNLI after charity event raises funds for lifeboat organisation

Dealer group TrustFord has presented a cheque to the RNLI for more than £4,600 as part of its partnership with the lifeboat charity.

The vast majority of the money was raised at the recent Causeway Coast Ford Fair, which brought in £3,647.88 for the Portrush branch of the RNLI.

The event was attended by record crowds with the organising committee also pledging a further £1,000 donation to the charity fund.

Overall the cheque handed over was for a total amount of £4,647.88.

Ford is the official vehicle supplier to the RNLI and provides Rangers to help lifeguards patrol beaches, and the Transit Customs, to undertake vital maintenance work on lifeboats and other essential equipment.

The Transit Connect, Fiesta, Focus, Kuga & EcoSport are used by members of the fundraising team and the RNLI’s ‘team of educators’ to take key water safety messages to schools & events around the UK.

During Ford Fair, the large crowds were treated to an impressive live lifeboat demonstration by the Portrush RNLI, showcasing the rescue craft and crews abilities.

Dermot Rafferty, regional director at TrustFord, said: ‘It was fantastic to see so much raised for our chosen charity partner, the local Portrush RNLI at this year’s Causeway Coast Ford Fair.

‘TrustFord and the Ford Fair committee are always keen to give something back, so we were delighted to donate a further £1,000 to help them continue their amazing work in the local community.

‘A huge thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make Ford Fair another memorable occasion.’

Pictured (left to right) : Back row: Mark King (Causeway Coast Ford Fair Committee), Ken Little (Causeway Coast Ford Fair Committee) and John Martin & Trevor Abernathy (RNLI) Front row: Mark Allen (RNLI), Alan Gourley (Causeway Coast Ford Fair Committee) & Dermot Rafferty (TrustFord)