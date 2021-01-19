TrustFord has opened a £1m-plus state-of-the-art service and PartsPlus centre in London.

The new 20,000 sq ft site in Athlon Road, Alperton, replaces the one in Ealing Road and includes a 15-bay EV-equipped aftersales workshop.

It also serves as TrustFord’s mobile service hub, with the 7,000 sq ft PartsPlus centre supporting the sale of trade parts to franchise groups, independent repairers and body shops.

A formal opening will take place later in the year because of the current restrictions.

Stuart Foulds, chairman and chief executive of TrustFord, said: ‘At TrustFord, we’re committed to driving the standard in customer care and continue to invest across our national network.

‘These stunning new facilities will give us additional scale and resource to meet our customers’ servicing needs for all makes – not just Ford – for both car and commercial vehicles.’

He added: ‘The new PartsPlus centre forms a key part of our network-wide investment in Ford of Britain’s wholesale parts initiative.

‘This expanded parts offering will help us deliver a truly excellent parts service to our customers in the area.

‘I look forward to visiting the site and welcoming both existing and new customers and our colleagues to these new state-of-the-art facilities.’

TrustFord is the UK’s largest Ford dealer group and currently has 15 PartsPlus distribution centres in England, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

