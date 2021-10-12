TrustFord opens new Dundee PartsPlus Centre after long Covid delays

TrustFord has officially opened its new PartsPlus Centre in Dundee after long delays caused by the pandemic.

The dealer group has finally cut the ribbon on the new site which forms part of a £1.55m investment into the Scottish market.

It has created 14 new jobs and was officially opened by TrustFord chairman and CEO Stuart Foulds last week. He was joined by general manager Kevin Magee.

The new site is the third PartsPlus centre TrustFord has unveiled in Scotland following the openings of facilities in Glasgow and Aberdeen.

PartsPlus Centres provide services to support the sale of trade parts directly to franchise groups, independent repairers and body shops, offering extensive Ford, Motorcraft and Omnicraft parts.

The centres also offer daily delivery of parts in under an hour to regular customers within a 30 minute drive time.

The Dundee site has a footprint of 8,200 square feet and represents an investment of £387,000.

Stuart Foulds, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TrustFord, said: ‘Our PartsPlus Centre in Dundee forms a key part of our network-wide investment in Ford of Britain’s wholesale parts initiative.

‘The enhanced presence we now have here in Dundee – in addition to our latest sites in Glasgow, Aberdeen, and Carlisle – provides us with the scale and resources to meet our customers’ parts needs in Scotland.

‘At TrustFord, we’re committed to driving the standard in customer care. These new facilities will help our colleagues deliver the excellence and convenience of service they’re known for to a new customer audience.’

There are now 15 Trustford-operated PartsPlus Centres across England, Northern Ireland and Scotland, with the combined network expected to generate revenues in the region of £100m on a full year basis.