Dealer group TrustFord has said technology it has developed in-house is helping the firm improve its customer service.

The company, which is the world’s largest Ford dealer group, was quick to enhance its customer experience last year with improvements to its online services such as video technology and remote selling tools.

Now it has further enhanced its digital offering by developing a series of in-house technologies and services to remain one-step ahead, the business has said.

Among the technologies is TrustFord’s own Robotic Process Automation platform which uses more than 200 active bots.

The platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve information flow across the business, and release skilled employees to allow them to focus on customer needs.

Some of the bots in use are an MOT bot which performs 25,000 daily checks, a manufacturer recall bot which checks 40,000-plus vehicles for manufacturer recalls across new, used and service areas, and a supplier invoice bot to improve payment processes.

Other innovations include a new tablet-based app and management solution helping the dealer group to allocate, track and complete jobs more safely and efficiently, and a new system, tailor-made, to manage a fleet customer’s journey from enquiry to delivery.

Database enhancements have also been able to streamline and enhance a customer’s journey, improve the dealer group’s targeting for new customers, and focus properly on retention, re-engagement, customer lifecycle and renewals.

Stuart Foulds, TrustFord chairman and chief executive, said: ‘Staying ahead in an-ever changing digital landscape is critical to our business success.

‘Despite the impact of the pandemic, we have continued to invest across the group in our infrastructure where we see cost-saving benefits and an improved, seamless experience for our customers, suppliers and colleagues.

‘These projects have enabled teams to have greater visibility of our performance and have freed up resource to focus on the wider customer strategy.

‘While these projects are now live, we have our foot still firmly on the pedal and are continuing to invest in a wide range of projects including enhancements to our website, digital marketing and IT infrastructure.’

