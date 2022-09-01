Twitter reacts as first 72 plate vehicles roll off the forecourts in huge day for new car industry

It may have been a tough few years for new car registrations but it has still been a busy day for dealers across the country as the new 72 registration comes into circulation.

Six months on from the arrival of the 22 plate, the first 72 registered vehicles have been rolling off the forecourts this today (September 1).

Several happy customers have been collecting their brand new cars, despite a recent study finding that the traditional new reg day has lost some of its appeal with buyers.

Among the first to collect their shiny new motors was Kevin in Plymstock who picked up a CR-V Hybrid from Rowes Honda.

🤩🚙 | What a way to start new reg day! Congratulations to Mr Watt on receiving his brand new 7️⃣2️⃣ plate CR-V Hybrid from Kevin at our Plymstock site 🎉 Available now with immediate delivery, take the CR-Hybrid for a test drive today:

💻 | https://t.co/vlYks2zpfB#newregday pic.twitter.com/1Q36tLEG7M — Rowes Honda (@Rowes_Honda) September 1, 2022

Meanwhile, in Hampshire, a Mr and Mrs Stakhiv were over the moon with their 520d M Sport at Marshall BMW of Hook.

A short distance along the south coast, Marshall Mercedes of Portsmouth welcomed a Mr and Mrs Laird, who were collecting a Premium Plus Night Edition CLA 200.

#NewRegDay at Marshall #Mercedes-Benz of #Portsmouth. Here are Mr & Mrs Laird collecting their stunning #72plate Premium Plus Night Edition CLA 200, from Sales Executive Dave. #marshallmoments pic.twitter.com/M4jKOtAn3c — Marshall Mercedes-Benz (@MMGMercedesBenz) September 1, 2022

Away from Marshall, fellow dealer group JCT600 has been celebrating the arrival of the new plates on Twitter.

The 72 plate is officially here! Pictured are some of our brilliant customers collecting their brand new 72 plate cars from across the JCT600 group. Head to our blog where we explain all things number plates: https://t.co/h1mhFjI5Zm#JCT600 #NewPlateDay #72plate #newreg #72reg pic.twitter.com/s9ezWpJLya — JCT600 (@JCT600) September 1, 2022

Several dealerships have even put up decorations to celebrate the big day, such as Toyota Burrows Sheffield, which welcomed customers with balloons.

A Big Thank You to Pauline Mann on picking her brand new 72 plate Yaris Cross up we wish you many years happy driving from us at Toyota Burrows Sheffield 😊 @BurrowsMotorCo pic.twitter.com/Txd3xbCqwm — Ross Flavell (@RFlavell) September 1, 2022

It’s not just cars that receive their new plates today either, as this Tweeter showed…

Finally, dealer group Swansway roped in help from the players of Crewe Alexandra FC to promote the big day.

We teamed up with @swanswaygroup to help them announce the new 72 reg 🚗🔥#72RegAnnounced | #CreweAlex pic.twitter.com/UwrAUPXCME — Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) September 1, 2022

The new plates will remain in circulation for six months before being replaced by a new ’23’ registration on March 1.