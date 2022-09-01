Log in

Twitter reacts as first 72 plate vehicles roll off the forecourts in huge day for new car industry

  • Dealerships across the country have been handing over their first 72 plate vehicles
  • New registration came into circulation today and will remain for six months
  • Dealers take to Twitter to show delighted customers collecting their new cars

Time 2:18 pm, September 1, 2022

It may have been a tough few years for new car registrations but it has still been a busy day for dealers across the country as the new 72 registration comes into circulation.

Six months on from the arrival of the 22 plate, the first 72 registered vehicles have been rolling off the forecourts this today (September 1).

Several happy customers have been collecting their brand new cars, despite a recent study finding that the traditional new reg day has lost some of its appeal with buyers.

Among the first to collect their shiny new motors was Kevin in Plymstock who picked up a CR-V Hybrid from Rowes Honda.

Meanwhile, in Hampshire, a Mr and Mrs Stakhiv were over the moon with their 520d M Sport at Marshall BMW of Hook.

A short distance along the south coast, Marshall Mercedes of Portsmouth welcomed a Mr and Mrs Laird, who were collecting a Premium Plus Night Edition CLA 200.

Away from Marshall, fellow dealer group JCT600 has been celebrating the arrival of the new plates on Twitter.

Several dealerships have even put up decorations to celebrate the big day, such as Toyota Burrows Sheffield, which welcomed customers with balloons.

It’s not just cars that receive their new plates today either, as this Tweeter showed…

Finally, dealer group Swansway roped in help from the players of Crewe Alexandra FC to promote the big day.

The new plates will remain in circulation for six months before being replaced by a new ’23’ registration on March 1.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

