Two Belfast Seat dealerships to close after Sytner-owned car dealer Agnew Group parts with Spanish brand

A pair of Seat dealerships in Belfast are to close after a parting of the ways between the Spanish brand and the Sytner-owned Agnew Group.

The Northern Irish dealer group confirmed the news in a statement yesterday (Aug 29) in which it said the showrooms would cease trading on September 30.

Bosses put the decision down to the outfit adapting its business model to fit a ‘changing marketplace’.

A spokesman for the firm said: ‘The Agnew Group board have been in discussions with the Seat manufacturer and have agreed a closure date for both the Ladas Drive and Boucher Road sites on September 30 2023.

‘The Seat franchise will no longer form part of the Agnew Group portfolio as we have adapted our business model to a changing marketplace.

‘As a business we continue to grow and will look at opportunities with additional franchises in the future.’

The Belfast Telegraph reports that workers were briefed on the closures prior to the statement being released and there will be no compulsory redundancies.

However, all 46 employees affected by the move will be eligible for voluntary redundancy if they wish to take it.

The spokesman added: ‘The Seat franchise in the longer term will no longer form part of the strategic Agnew Group portfolio and growth strategy.

‘The Agnew Group business model has adapted to a changing market while continuing to grow and they are still looking at opportunities with additional franchises in the future.

‘As part of this process, the Agnew Group board endeavours to redeploy all affected staff to other roles within the Agnew Group, there will be no compulsory redundancies.

‘The 46 affected staff will be able to avail of voluntary redundancy, however, if they wish, subject to individual eligibility.’

Despite the departure of Seat, the 91-year-old Agnew Group will continue to represent the likes of Volvo, BMW, Mini, Porsche and Audi across Northern Ireland.

Seat will continue to be represented in the country by its remaining retail partners Donnelly Group, SERE Motors, Roadside Motors and Wilsons of Rathkenny.