Two thirds of buyers use car search websites to make first contact with dealers, new study finds

More than two thirds of buyers use car search websites to make their first contact with dealers, a new study has revealed.

Data collected by eBay Motors Group found that 67 per cent of in-market buyers used online platforms when first getting in touch with dealers.

Out of those, 21 per cent said they preferred clicking a link within the listing taking them through to a dealer’s website, to any other method.

A further 18 per cent said they prefer to phone the dealer using contact details provided online, while the same amount said they would be most likely to email or message the dealer.

Live Chat via the car search website is favoured by 10 per cent of buyers, the research found.

Just one third of the 2,000 people surveyed said that they went straight to a physical showroom, without an appointment, when buying a vehicle.

It was found that in-person visits were most favoured by older customers, aged 45 and over.

The information was collated as part of eBayMotors Group’s latest Consumer Insight Panel Research, which asked respondents how about how they use car search websites to make that all important first point of contact.

Lucy Tugby, Marketing Director of eBay Motors Group, said: ‘Now, more than ever, dealers need to know precisely how their sales enquiries are generated in order to optimise their digital marketing spend.

‘It is revealing that a third of car search visitors will first engage with dealers by turning up on their forecourts. This highlights how online visibility is crucial to generating sales enquiries for dealers and customers who just ‘rock up’ may have completed weeks of research online and be ready to buy.’

The study was conducted last month by independent research firm Insight Advantage, on behalf of eBay Motors Group.