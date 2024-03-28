Log in
Nissan Jukes on the Sunderland production line, via PA

News

UK car production rises again in February and marks six months of growth

  • UK built just under 80,000 cars in February, SMMT data shows
  • Nearly all volume carmakers posted a rise
  • Figures boosted by increased demand from Brits
Time 7:29 am, March 28, 2024

The UK has notched up six consecutive months of growth in car manufacturing, latest data shows.

Figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show production was up 14.6% to 79,907 units in February.

It was the best February since 2021 with nearly all volume carmakers posting a rise.

The SMMT said the growth was driven by increased demand for cars from British consumers. Domestic output grew by 58%, while three out of four cars made in February were shipped overseas.

The European Union received the largest proportion of exports (59.9%), followed by the US (14.8%), China (7.1%), Australia (3.3%) and Turkey (2.3%).

Production of electrified vehicles (battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid) represented more than a third of all output in the month.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘Another month of growth for UK car production is welcome news, reflecting strong demand at home and around the world for the latest British-built cars.

‘The industry is transitioning from internal combustion engine cars to electrified vehicles, building on the massive investment commitments made last year.

‘The UK industry faces stiff competition, however, as global competitors seek to secure new models and technologies so a commitment to our industrial competitiveness, from all political parties in this likely election year, must be maintained.’

UK car production is up 17.8% at 162,904 units so far this year, the best start to the year since 2021.

But the SMMT added that with major manufacturers recently announcing the end of production of some long-running models as they gear up to make new electric variants, production volumes may be more variable in the months ahead.

