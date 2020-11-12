The UK economy jumped by a record 15.5 per cent between July and September as the country bounced back out of recession – but the recovery slowed sharply even before the second lockdown, reveals new data.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the UK’s Q3 growth was the highest since records began in 1955.

The bounce back came as Britain eased out of the spring lockdown.

The ONS said the economy rebounded from the 19.8 per cent contraction Q2, which plunged the UK into a record-breaking recession.

But month-on-month growth slowed to 1.1 per cent in September as the government’s Eat Out To Help Out scheme ended and the ONS revealed that gross domestic product (GDP) was still 9.7 per cent below pre-crisis levels.

Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said: ‘While all main sectors of the economy continued to recover, the rate of growth slowed again, with the economy still remaining well below its pre-pandemic peak.

‘The return of children to school boosted activity in the education sector.

‘Housebuilding also continued to recover while business strengthened for lawyers and accountants after a poor August.

‘However, pubs and restaurants saw less business after the Eat Out To Help Out scheme ended, and accommodation saw less business after a successful summer.’