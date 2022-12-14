Log in

US car salesman arrested after smashing BMW into a house during test drive

  • Car salesman wrecks BMW on test drive in Illinois
  • 18-year-old lost control and smashed into a house where owner was home
  • Two customers inside the car required hospital treatment
Time 12:07 pm, December 14, 2022

Every car salesman has had a test drive they’d rather forget but for one US dealer it got as bad as it could get during a trip around the streets with a customer.

The 18-year-old salesman, from Win Auto Plaza in Illinois, was showing two potential buyers a white BMW SUV when he lost control and careered off the road.

He ended up ploughing into a nearby house, where the homeowner was working indoors.

Both the driver and resident escaped unhurt but the two would-be customers were left requiring hospital treatment for minor injuries.

(Credit: Youtube @ABC Chicago)

The dealer, who has not been named, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with reckless driving, disobeying a traffic control device, improper lane use and driving too fast for the conditions, ABC reports.

Inside the house was Eric Bowgren, who says he was lucky to get away unharmed.

He said: ‘I was just sitting in my office working and heard a large crash.

‘The corner of the house was blown out, so I think somebody lost control of the car and just drove through our house about 10 feet in front of me.’

It would appear unlikely that the two passengers decided to buy the BMW.

