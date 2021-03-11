The Used Car Awards 2021 has been supercharged with the addition of an exclusive GardX After Party.

The special after party event – being held on November 29, 2021 – will be by invite only and hosted at The Brewery’s basement bar after the Used Car Awards, sponsored by Black Horse, have taken place.

The GardX After Party will host 140 guests with places strictly limited between 12pm and 2am. The automotive solutions provider will be managing the guest list.

GardX will also be sponsoring two awards at the event – the Dealers’ Dealer and Lifetime Achievement categories – and hosting three tables.

‘We are really pleased to support the Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2021,’ said GardX’s Melissa Thorpe.

‘We truly believe that this is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate overcoming a global pandemic together and a genuine recognition of success for car dealers, their people and the automotive industry as a whole.

‘It is a huge pleasure to be hosting the invitation-only After Party where we can celebrate into the night together and truly reflect on all of the outstanding achievements at this event.’

To secure a place at the after party, dealers should contact their GardX representative for more details.

GardX have joined a long list of sponsors for the event, hosted by TV’s Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer.

Car Dealer has held extensive talks with the venue about this year’s event and will only be putting it on if coronavirus restrictions allow.

If things change, sponsorship packages and table sales will be rolled on to 2022 and the event will revert to a digital ceremony, as it did for 2020.

Carwow is another sponsor just signed up for the glittering awards ceremony. It will be sponsoring the Best Use of Video category.

Chief operating officer John Veichmanis said: ‘The Used Car Awards are a landmark event in the annual calendar and Carwow is super excited to work with James and team to celebrate the tremendous breadth of innovation that we’ve seen from our dealer partners in the last year.

‘While the past 12 months have been incredibly challenging, the response of the industry has been amazing to watch and it feels like we should take some time to celebrate all of the wonderful achievements and things we’ve learnt.’

Used Car Awards 2020 Digital Ceremony with Mike Brewer and James Baggott

Nominations for this year’s Used Car Awards will open after Easter. There are 22 dealer and eight manufacturer categories.

Sponsors already signed up include:

Auto Trader

Autoguard Warranties

Black Horse, headline sponsors

Blue Motor Finance

Cargurus

Carwow

City Auction Group

eBay Motors Group

GardX

iVendi

RAC

Trade 2 Trade

There are only a handful of sponsorship opportunities left for the Used Car Awards 2021. For more information you can contact [email protected] or call 020 8125 3880.