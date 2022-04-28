Used car dealer admits duping customers by lying about settling finance on part-exchange vehicles

A used car dealer in Cheshire has admitted duping unsuspecting customers in a finance scam that left victims facing financial crises.

Matthew Webber, of FC Car Sales Ltd in Warrington, lied to five customers that he would settle any outstanding finance on their part-exchanges.

However, the dealer did not stick to the terms of the deals and left victims paying finance on both their old and new cars.

The 36-year-old did not settle the remaining finance until he then sold the part-exchange vehicles, at huge detriment to his clients.

As a result of the con, the buyers saw their credit scores plummet and were left significantly out of pocket.

All five tried to contact Webber to address the issue but were not able to find a solution.

He eventually admitted what he had done after an investigation by Warrington Trading Standards, CheshireLive reports.

The second-hand car dealer has now appeared at Warrington Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to five offences under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008.

The court heard that the offences took place between October 2020 and September 2021 and that Webber felt ‘remorse’ for his actions.

The bench was told that the defendant accepted responsibility for his actions and was planning to close FC Car Sales to open another dealership.

After hearing all the evidence, Magistrates told Webber they took a ‘dim view’ of his crimes.

He was ordered to pay compensation totalling £16,735 and a £1,000 for the five separate offences.

He must also pay £4,640 in prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £190 but told the court he did not have sufficient funds due to setting up his new business.

Pictured: Warrington Magistrates’ Court, where the hearing took place