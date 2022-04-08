Used car dealer Car Quay launches new website with enhanced customer experience

Used Car Award winners Car Quay have launched a new website with the aim of enhancing customers’ online buying experience and showcasing its stock.

The website, designed by 67 Degrees, now offers a reserve online solution for its customers as well as a seamless user experience.

It has been built in a way that reflects everything Derby-based Car Quay promises, with the focus on making life easier for the customer, as well as the bubbling personality of the entire team – including Ian the cat!

Stock is presented with responsive elements that subtly enhance the buying experience, and customers are easily able to explore pictures and videos.

The new website also has a live chat function, allows customers to enquire easily via WhatsApp, and reserve their new car online.

Owner Jamie Caple said: ‘We told Laura and the team what we wanted, and they digitally created it – better than we could have hoped!

‘Any dealer out there currently with a motor trade website who is considering where to go next – honestly, I cannot recommend 67 Degrees to them highly enough.’

He added: ‘The day after the new website went live, we literally walked into the business the next morning with five deals in essence already done.

‘It’s absolutely amazing – the best feeling! We’ve noticed categorically that as a business, our finance penetrations have increased, which started to happen as the new site rolled out.’

Laura Coleby, co-founder and CEO of 67 Degrees, said: ‘Car Quay holds an incredible reputation in the industry and Jamie is testament to that.

‘They are a dealership offering exceptional service and go above and beyond for their customers – an attribute we are very passionate about ourselves.

‘As a company, Jamies is leading the way when it comes to pushing the boundaries of innovation which makes them a great fit for our business – they are exactly the type of dealer we want to work with and we are excited to see where the partnership takes us.’