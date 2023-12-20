Used car dealer fined for parking unroadworthy cars on public roads

A used car dealer who parked unroadworthy vehicles on the road and blocked public parking bays with others must fork out more than £2,300.

Manazer Shah, of Long Drive, Ruislip, breached a community protection notice seven times, Ealing magistrates decided at a single justice procedure hearing brought by Hillingdon Council.

It was proved in Shah’s absence on December 5, with the court told how the council’s street scene enforcement and localities teams had issued the notice to Shah on February 22.

Shah had repeatedly parked vehicles on the road and surrounding private land without registration plates, untaxed and some without insurance.

He’d also been parking vehicles relating to his business – M Cars London Ltd – in residents’ bays and on the public highway.

The notice had ordered Shah to immediately stop parking vehicles on the highway and surrounding private land without registration plates, untaxed and/or without insurance, as well as immediately stop parking vehicles in the South Ruislip Library car park, children’s nursery in Long Drive, Ruislip, and/or surrounding areas.

But despite the notice, Shah breached its terms on seven occasions between when it was issued and April 20, 2023.

As can be seen in the picture at the top of this story, the council ended up seizing the cars.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £264 as well as prosecution costs of £1,420.72, totalling £2,344.72. A collection order was made for the money.

After the hearing, Cllr Eddie Lavery, cabinet member for residents’ services, said: ‘This case highlights an individual who had scant regard for others and served to benefit only himself.

‘We listened to residents when they raised concerns and set the wheels in motion for this outcome, which is to be celebrated.

‘We pride ourselves on being a caring borough where people look out for one another, and this selfish and irresponsible behaviour deserves no place here.

‘I commend our team for its work in bringing this excellent result.’

According to Companies House, 49-year-old Shah was the sole director of A1 Prestige Car Sales Ltd, whose correspondence address was given as 57 Long Drive, South Ruislip.

It was incorporated on August 13, 2010 and dissolved via a compulsory strike-off on March 27, 2012.

He was also the sole director of Chicken Hatch Ltd and Chick Lick Ltd, both of which had the same correspondence address as A1 Prestige Car Sales.

They were both incorporated on April 29, 2010 and dissolved on December 6, 2011 via a compulsory strike-off as well.

The Companies House website doesn’t connect Shah to a dealership called M Cars London Ltd, though.

Image: Hillingdon Council