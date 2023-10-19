Used car dealer is furious council installing speed cameras outside showroom instead of fixing flooding

A used car dealer is furious his local council is focussing on installing new speed cameras outside his showroom rather than tackle flooding that constantly disrupts his business.

Lancashire Auto boss David Maher’s business, based in Ormskirk, said his workshops have been flooded and customer cars swamped because of ‘major drainage issues’ on the road outside his showroom.

However, instead of tackling the issue, Maher believes Lancashire County Council has prioritised the installation of speed and red light cameras outside his dealership.

The used car dealer has been in business for 75 years and stocks around 50 vehicles for sale. It is an authorised Ford repairer and used to be a Ford main dealer.

Maher said his business has suffered after ‘heavy flooding’ affected Hayfield Road, which his dealership is based on, because of a faulty drain.

The car dealer boss said that despite raising his fears officially with the county council it has failed to respond to his concerns.

Car Dealer has contacted Lancashire County Council for comment.

Maher said: ‘My principal concern is about heavy flooding on our premises after which I was promised a written response [by the county council] in 22 days.

‘We have suffered flooding for many years, and we have also raised the matter, however, it has never been as bad as it was last month when the complete closure of our workshop was threatened, and we were unable to open on several mornings.

‘The council is now undertaking work installing signs and cameras above the very drains that are causing me, along with all my employees and customers, such cost, inconvenience and distress.

‘These works will undoubtedly cause disruption to the A59 as well; meanwhile, dangerous flooding will continue to occur.’

Mather said he had seen a contractor pressure jetting the drains recently, but that it remains to be seen whether it fixes the problem.

He is now threatening the council with legal action if his issues are not resolved.

Reporting & pictrures: Roger Blaxall