Log in
Lancashire Autos David MaherLancashire Autos David Maher

News

Used car dealer is furious council installing speed cameras outside showroom instead of fixing flooding

  • Lancashire used car dealer says his requests to have flooding fixed have been ignored
  • Lancashire County Council now installing speed and red lights cameras outside showroom
  • Flooding from ‘faulty drains’ has seen former Ford dealer’s workshops swamped
Advert

Time 8:00 am, October 19, 2023

A used car dealer is furious his local council is focussing on installing new speed cameras outside his showroom rather than tackle flooding that constantly disrupts his business.

Lancashire Auto boss David Maher’s business, based in Ormskirk, said his workshops have been flooded and customer cars swamped because of ‘major drainage issues’ on the road outside his showroom.

However, instead of tackling the issue, Maher believes Lancashire County Council has prioritised the installation of speed and red light cameras outside his dealership.

Advert

The used car dealer has been in business for 75 years and stocks around 50 vehicles for sale. It is an authorised Ford repairer and used to be a Ford main dealer.

Maher said his business has suffered after ‘heavy flooding’ affected Hayfield Road, which his dealership is based on, because of a faulty drain. 

The car dealer boss said that despite raising his fears officially with the county council it has failed to respond to his concerns. 

Advert

Car Dealer has contacted Lancashire County Council for comment.

Maher said: ‘My principal concern is about heavy flooding on our premises after which I was promised a written response [by the county council] in 22 days.

‘We have suffered flooding for many years, and we have also raised the matter, however, it has never been as bad as it was last month when the complete closure of our workshop was threatened, and we were unable to open on several mornings.

‘The council is now undertaking work installing signs and cameras above the very drains that are causing me, along with all my employees and customers, such cost, inconvenience and distress. 

‘These works will undoubtedly cause disruption to the A59 as well; meanwhile, dangerous flooding will continue to occur.’

Mather said he had seen a contractor pressure jetting the drains recently, but that it remains to be seen whether it fixes the problem. 

He is now threatening the council with legal action if his issues are not resolved.

Reporting & pictrures: Roger Blaxall

James Baggott's avatar

James is the founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, and CEO of parent company Baize Group. James has been a motoring journalist for more than 20 years writing about cars and the car industry.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 108