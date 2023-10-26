Used car dealership Redgate Lodge swings into action in aid of sports charity

Redgate Lodge Motor Group helped raise some £12,000 for a sports charity by hosting a golf day.

The event was held at City of Newcastle Golf Club in Gosforth in aid of Sport Newcastle, which supports the development of sport and young talent in the region.

It attracted 164 golfers and the money raised will go directly to sports people and clubs in the north-east of England.

Paul Keighley, operations director at the Newcastle upon Tyne-based used car dealership, said: ‘We are delighted to have hosted such a fantastic golf day for Sport Newcastle, which is a charity that is very close to our hearts.

‘We are passionate about giving back to our community and helping young people achieve their sporting dreams.

‘We would like to thank all the golfers, businesses, sponsors and volunteers who made this event possible and contributed to its success.’

Ex-Olympic, double world, Commonwealth and European triple jump champion Jonathan Edwards, who is a Sport Newcastle patron, took part, playing for the Redgate Lodge team.

He said: ‘Support from north-east businesses is an essential part of our commitment to providing sporting opportunities for all.

‘As a former aspiring young sport person, I know first-hand how a small amount of money can make a huge difference to help realise your sporting dreams and believe in yourself.

‘When I was a student at Durham University, I was awarded a £250 grant by Sport Newcastle to buy my first pair of spikes, which really inspired me to believe I could go on to achieve great things in athletics.’

Sport Newcastle is a voluntary organisation that was established in 1968. The charity supports more than 40 sports and provides grants, awards and scholarships to athletes, coaches and clubs.

Vice-chairman Mike Booth said: ‘We are very grateful to Redgate Lodge Motor Group for organising this wonderful golf day and raising such a generous amount for our charity.

‘The funds will make a huge difference to our work and enable us to support more grass-roots sport in the north-east.

‘We are also very thankful to City of Newcastle Golf Club for hosting the event and providing a superb venue and service.’

The golf day was attended by a wide range of businesses from the motor trade and local businesses, including Manheim Auctions, Euro Car Parts, Bosch UK and BCA.

The winners of the golf day with a score of 103 were AutoProtect, whose captain was Lee Myers.

The winner of the nearest the pin competition at eight inches was Adam Findlay from Davison Solutions and the longest drive winner at 289 yards was Scott Palmer from Lookers Nissan.

Pictured at top from left are former Tyne Tees TV presenter Roger Tames, Paul Keighley, Redgate Lodge Motor Group managing director Scott Sibley and Jonathan Edwards