Used car market stabilises in January and days to sell drops closer to pre-Covid levels on eBay Motors platforms

January showed some stability for the used car market as stock levels stayed the same and overall prices stayed steady, with days to sell approaching pre-Covid levels.

Independent dealers saw used car prices rise 3.4 per cent in January while prices remained static at franchised dealers, according to eBay Motors Group’s January Market View.

On average days to sell for used car on eBay Motors Group platforms fell from 39.4 to 45.5 days.

However, the fastest sales were seen at car supermarkets – averaging 35.1 days – and they also saw slightly improved stock levels, from 351 to 354 units on average.

Franchised dealers had the next fastest sales at 45.6 and independent dealers averaged 48.8 days.

‘January was characterised by some welcome stability across the sector,’ said Dermot Kelleher, head of marketing and research at eBay Motors Group.

‘The continued levelling out of advertised prices was good news for dealer profitability, especially as stock levels remained constant.

‘The rise in days to sell is no cause for alarm as they’re actually tracking close to the pre-Covid January levels of 44 days recorded in both 2019 and 2020.’

eBay Motors Group also saw strong year-on-year price increases for popular mainstream models at three-years/30,000 miles.

The Ford Focus topped the list, up 35.2 per cent in a year from £14,675 to £19,836. This was followed by the Ford Fiesta, which saw prices grow 34.4 per cent in the year to £19,376 and the Vauxhall Corsa, up from £12,544 to £16,713 or 33.2 per cent.

Although the group reported buyer interest growing in electric cars, is was two diesels that topped the fastest selling list in January.

First was the BMW 1 Series diesel at six to eight years or 60,000 to 80,000 miles, selling in an average of 24.9 days, based on over 100 models for sale across eBay Motors Group’s platforms.

This was followed by the Volkswagen Golf diesel of the same age and mileage, at 25.4 days. In fact, diesels took six of the top ten places.