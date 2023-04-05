Log in
Used Car PricesUsed Car Prices

News

Used car prices rose by two per cent in March as demand continues to grow – Auto Trader

  • Used car retail prices were up two per cent in March year-on-year
  • Prices increase 0.2 per cent from last month
  • Electric cars continued to slow growth with prices falling 14.6 per cent
Advert

Time 1:03 pm, April 5, 2023

Used car prices rose in March by two per cent year-on-year as consumer demand also grew on Auto Trader.

Month-on-month prices also increased, up 0.2 per cent, compared to February’s 1.3 per cent growth.

Last month, Auto Trader reported that prices had begun to grow again following 10 months of decline.

Advert

Petrol prices grew the most when splitting cars by fuel type, up 3.7 per cent year-on-year to £16,608, while diesel prices grew 2.4 per cent to £16,414.

Meanwhile electric vehicle prices dropped by 14.6 per cent to £32,703, once again slowing to overall growth in the used car market.

Of the 10 cars that saw prices fall the most last month, seven of them were electric cars, with the Tesla Model 3 dropping in price the most to an average of £33,472 (down 22.4 per cent year-on-year and 2.6 per cent month-on-month.

Cars aged 10 to 15 years grew in price the most overall, up 8.6 per cent to £6,251 year-on-year.

The Peugeot Partner Tepee grew the most in average asking price, up by 17.3 per cent year-on-year to £10,184.

This was followed by the Fiat Panda (up 15.7 per cent to £6,081), Hyundai i10 (up 15.7 per cent to £8,405) and Hyundai ix20

The price growth is a direct result of the ongoing used car supply issues, down 11 per cent in March year-on-year, and increased consumer demand, up 12 per cent year-on-year.

Auto Trader reported that in three months, there have been nearly 238m cross platform visits to its marketplace, equating to 31 visits every second by consumers in the UK.

However, the used car advertising platform claimed that by pricing their stock below true market value a total of £25.5m of profit was missed.

This equates to £3,300 on average per forecourt in the the UK.

Director of data and insight at Auto Trader, Richard Walker, said: ‘Given the stream of negative newspaper headlines, for many people the outlook for 2023 didn’t look promising.

‘But against a backdrop of political and economic uncertainty, used car prices, and the market more broadly, has gone from strength-to-strength in Q1.

‘It’s a very encouraging start to the year and these strong market indicators adds to our confident outlook for the months ahead.

‘Whilst other parts of the economy are subdued, the car industry is once again proving its resilience, but many retailers are inadvertently leaving profit potential on the table.

‘To ensure businesses are securing the strongest margins possible, it’s vital they follow the data.’

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51