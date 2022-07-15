Used car sales for Top 200 most-stocked car dealers fell in June

Sales of used cars by the Top 200 most-stocked car dealers fell by more than two per cent last month, latest figures shows.

Data compiled for Car Dealer by CarCondor.co.uk reveals that the Top 200 car dealers in the UK sold 159,691 cars in June.

It was a substantial 2.24 per cent fall on May’s 163,358 figure.

Revenue was down too by 3.07 per cent on May. June’s figure totalled £3.25bn compared to May’s 3.35bn.

However, there was a marginal rise in in the number of cars bought as stock by the Top 200 car dealers.

The month saw 149,301 used cars purchased by dealers to fill out their forecourts – a 0.42 per cent rise on May’s 148,671 but still down on April’s 156,718.

April was already down a considerable 19.22 per cent on March.

Sales were down across the board across all dealer types, with franchise dealers seeing a 2.92 per cent decrease, independents at 3.42 per cent and supermarkets at just 2.63 per cent.

Glasgow-based Arnold Clark remained in pole position in the Top 200 list, with an average of 24,343 used cars on its books – a figure compiled across its franchised and used car sites.

There was also no-change for online used car dealer Cinch as it stayed in second place.

In June, Cinch had an average of 9,618 cars in stock.

The Constellation Automotive Group-owned operation was just ahead of Marshall – which is currently undergoing a £325m buy-out by Constellation – which had an average of 8,167 cars.

Crisis-hit Cazoo moved up three places to fourth, with an average 7,447 cars in stock.

The online outfit overtook the Pendragon-owned Evans Halshaw also remained in fourth place with an average 7,389 cars in stock, and Sytner, with 6,927.

Bristol Street Motors dropped two places to seventh with 6,853 just ahead of Inchcape on 6,296 and CarShop, which is part of the Sytner Group, on 6,099.

Motorpoint (5,387) rounded out the top 10.

The best-selling used car, as usual, was the Ford Fiesta, while the fastest-selling used car was the Nissan Note – previously it was the MG 3.

