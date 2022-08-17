Used car sales for Top 200 most-stocked car dealers rose in July

Sales of used cars by the Top 200 most-stocked car dealers rose by more than three per cent last month, latest figures shows.

Data compiled for Car Dealer by CarCondor.co.uk reveals that the Top 200 car dealers in the UK sold 164,510 cars in July.

It was a substantial 3.02 per cent increase on June’s 159,691 figure.

Revenue was up too by 1.51 per cent on June. July’s figure totalled £3.3bn compared to the previous month’s 3.25bn.

There was a rise in in the number of cars bought as stock by the Top 200 car dealers.

The month saw 158,390 used cars purchased by dealers to fill out their forecourts – a 6.09 per cent rise on Junes’s 149,301.

Sales were up across the board across all dealer types, with franchise dealers seeing a 1.3 per cent rise, independents a 7.26 per cent increase and supermarkets an improvement of 3.78 per cent.

Glasgow-based Arnold Clark remained in pole position in the Top 200 list, with an average of 25,714 used cars on its books – a figure compiled across its franchised and used car sites.

There was a change in second place however, with Marshall rising one place on 9,324.

Troubled online disruptor, Cazoo, also rose a single place into third, with an average of 8,060.

Dropping down two places was fellow online outfit, Cinch, which had an average stock of 7,863 used cars.

The firm stayed ahead of Pendragon-owned Evans Halshaw in fifth with an average 7,368 cars in stock, and Bristol Street Motors, with 7,066.

Styner dropped a single place to seventh with 6,865 just ahead of its own CarShop brand 5,880 and Inchcape on 5,848.

Motorpoint (5,593) rounded out the top 10.

The best-selling used car, as usual, was the Ford Fiesta, while the fastest-selling used car was the Tesla Model 3 – previously it was the Nissan Note.

The full 200-strong list can be viewed below.