Used Land Rover SUVs achieved biggest profits in March 2022, says Dealer Auction

Pre-owned Land Rover SUVs offered dealers the best opportunities for profit last month.

That’s according to automotive digital wholesale marketplace Dealer Auction.

Data for March 2022 from its latest Retail Margin Monitor shows the Land Rover Discovery 4, pictured, topping the chart with an average retail margin of £4,200 – the highest registered for a model so far in 2022.

It was closely followed by the Range Rover Sport (£4,000), while the Range Rover Evoque – the biggest earner in January and February – was third with an average retail margin of £3,600.

Dealer Auction said the manufacturer’s strong performance showed that customers were willing to pay more to get a used car quicker because of the long lead times for new vehicles.

Sales and marketing director Sarah Marley said: ‘The data emphatically shows that preowned “Landies” are the ones to watch for dealers seeking out opportunities for extra profit.

‘Despite the current pressures on consumers’ pockets, the profit performance of these premium vehicles indicate that buyers are far from put off.’

The rest of the Dealer Auction top 10 for retail margin in March comprised the Mitsubishi Outlander at £2,900, Mercedes-Benz E-Class (£2,810), Nissan X-Trail (£2,800), Audi Q3 (£2,750), Audi Q5 (£2,730), Mercedes-Benz A-Class (£2,700) and Citroen Grand C4 Picasso (£2,650).

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s data and insights director, added: ‘Again, the Retail Margin Monitor offers a fascinating look at the many opportunities available in the market.

‘Although there are signs the exceptional levels of demand we saw in 2021 are softening slightly, consumer appetite for new and used cars remains comfortably above pre-pandemic levels.

‘And despite the potential economic headwinds, our research shows consumer confidence among car buyers is robust.

‘Combined with the ongoing supply constraints, these market dynamics will ensure used car prices remain strong for the foreseeable future, and in turn continue to offer positive trade margins.’