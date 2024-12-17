Used Mid-Sized Car of the Year 2024 – Nissan Qashqai

The Nissan Qashqai has taken home the Used Mid-Sized Car of the Year gong at the 2024 Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The Sunderland-built SUV was named as the winner by the judging panel due its fantastic credentials as used family car.

It was a successful night for the Qashqai as it was also named overall Used Car of the Year 2024.

James Baggott, founder and editor-in-chief of Car Dealer Magazine, said: ‘Many congratulations to Nissan on their achievement at this year’s Used Car Awards. As Mike Brewer announced on the night, the Qashqai is a brilliant car and fully deserving of this recognition.

‘Thousands of families all over the UK love their Qashqais and dealers can’t get enough of them because of their practicality, reliability and popularity. Well done once again to Nissan!’

Collecting the award on the night, Gary Huggett, head of used cars at Nissan GB, said: ‘It’s always brilliant to win an award and the Qashqai has won so many in its lifetime, it’s incredibly decorated as a car – probably the most in the UK.

‘We’re incredibly proud of every award we win in the UK and it’s a real honour to collect this on behalf of the Nissan team – not just of Nissan GB but also on behalf of our dealer network.

‘The Qashqai created its segment when it was first launched and it stayed true to its uniqueness, its versatility and its price point.

‘It’s very much a car for everyone and has created its own unique following.’

Picture: Autoglym’s Mark Docherty, left, the Nissan team, and Mike Brewer