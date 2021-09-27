Used van prices dip below £10,000 high point at BCA but values still exceed guide expectations

LCV prices stayed strong at BCA in August, although they dipped below the £10,000 average mark they achieved for the first time the previous month.

Values averaged £9,874, although that was still the third highest on record, said BCA. Average monthly values have risen by £2,165 in the past year, equivalent to a 28 per cent increase versus August 2020.

More than 2,000 buyers competed online for LCV stock, meaning average values exceeded price guide expectations by 3.3 per cent.

Stuart Pearson, BCA chief operating officer for UK remarketing, said: ‘Professional buyer interest at BCA continues to be exceptionally strong for LCVs and we continue to enhance our LCV cataloguing, our grading process and our online buyer services to support the largest registered buyer base for light commercial vehicles in the UK.

‘Traditionally, August has been one of the quieter months for LCV sales, with school holidays and the late summer bank holiday understandably impacting trade activity.

‘However, the normal seasonal patterns have all but disappeared in 2021 and competition remains incredibly strong for any vehicle that is ready to go to work.

‘These market changes underline just how significantly the remarketing sector is evolving to meet the changing needs of our customers.’

He added: ‘Bidding on LCVs at BCA has consistently outperformed guide price expectations over recent months and August was no exception, with incredibly strong conversions fuelling average values to over 103 per cent of guide across the board.

‘BCA’s Decision Intelligence team are keeping abreast of the current evolving picture in the wholesale LCV sector and providing sellers with real-time data to inform remarketing decisions.’