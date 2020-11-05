The UK’s new LCV market enjoyed a healthy rise of 13.3 per cent in October – its second consecutive month of growth and the highest-performing October on record, said the SMMT today (Nov 5).

The welcome order boost ahead of the Christmas season saw 28,753 vans registered as operators expanded their fleets to cope with the festive demand.

The previous highest-recorded for the month was in 2018 with 28,494 units.

Year-to-date registrations were still down by nearly a quarter though – 24.1 per cent.

And with the sector having to make up a shortfall of some 75,000 units England’s second lockdown beginning today, the SMMT said 2019’s performance would be impossible to match.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘A second month of growth for the van market is testament to the resilience of the sector and society’s reliance on it amidst a difficult year.

‘However, with a second nationwide lockdown ahead, future performance is difficult to gauge.

‘Industries such as construction and logistics will keep the country moving as they did earlier in the year, but continued uncertainty and closures across retail and hospitality will have an effect on all businesses, and consequently commercial vehicle demand.

‘Now more than ever, industry needs the assurance of a tariff-free deal with the EU to ensure production and delivery of these essential vehicles continues with no interruption in the difficult months ahead.’

The top-selling LCV up to 3.5 tonnes was the Ford Transit Custom at 3,773 units.