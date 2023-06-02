Van Mossel announces ‘English takeover’ as it acquires Jacksons Motor Group

Dutch car dealer group Van Mossel has announced its ‘English takeover’ as it acquires Jacksons and its six locations in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Isle of Wight.

Jacksons represents 29 different brands across these six sites, from Aston Martin and Bentley to Volkswagen and Volvo, and employs 500 staff who will keep their jobs.

Van Mossel currently represents eight of the brands at Jacksons so this will drastically expand its portfolio.

Each of Jacksons dealership locations are multi-franchise including on the Isle of Wight it operates under the Esplanade name.

This deal has now been submitted to the Jersey Competition Regulatory Authority (JCRA) and it is expected to conclude at the end of July.

This news follows Van Mossel’s first acquisition outside of the Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxemborg (Benelux) earlier this year when it purchased Germany group Hugo Pfohe.

Jackson CEO Paul Collier said: ‘I am delighted to announce the agreement with Van Mossel. Negotiations have taken place over a considerable period of time and I am confident that their investment and expertise will further enhance our performance and service offering.

‘Van Mossel is a leading automotive group in Europe and significantly strengthens our activities. I look forward to working with them to future-proof the business on the islands.

‘All employees will be retained to promote the growth of this unique company. With Van Mossel’s proven concept, we will also be able to offer our customers more and more services under one roof in the future. A win-win situation.’

Van Mossel currently employs more than 5,000 people and has a turnover of €4.5bn (£3.8bn). It is already the largest dealer group in the Benelux and has repeatedly expressed its ambition for growth across Europe.

Eric Berkhof, managing director of Van Mossel Automotive Group, added: ‘The acquisition of the Jacksons Group is the next step in the continuous evolution of the Van Mossel Automotive Group.

‘Paul and the team have built a great business on the islands where they operate, and we believe that with more investment in facilities and product offerings we can further improve this, allowing island customers to take advantage of competitive offerings within the automotive sector.’

Image credit: Jacksons Isle of Wight/Google