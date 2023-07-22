Van-tastic! Electric Townstar proves a big hit for Nissan on tour

Staff at Nissan’s Van Centres have been welcoming a very special guest – an all-electric example of the Townstar.

The Townstar EV has been touring round Nissan’s 36 Van Centres nationwide, with it being showcased at special events where potential buyers have been told all about the award-winning vehicle.

One of the dealerships on the Townstar EV’s itinerary was Marshall Nissan Leicester, where staff explained to customers what the vehicle can deliver.

Darren Porter, commercial sales manager at the dealership, said: ‘We were delighted to have the Townstar EV here for a day and our promotional event was very successful. We took one order and there are others in the pipeline.

‘Townstar has a great deal to offer our customers – whether they choose the petrol-powered or all-electric version.

‘We are sure it will be a big success and a worthy successor to the iconic e-NV200.’

Townstar has been designed for a wide variety of businesses, ranging from mobile workshops, utilities and maintenance companies to last-mile delivery services.

Nissan says its enhanced 45kWh battery, advanced technology and low running costs mean the electric Townstar can offer efficient and sustainable transport.

A Nissan spokesperson said: ‘With tougher emissions standards, urban access restrictions and ever-increasing demand for last-mile delivery, businesses large and small need to find effective and sustainable solutions to remain competitive and optimise their operations.

‘Townstar fits the bill perfectly and we are delighted that the all-electric version has been so well received on its specially organised tour of the UK.’

Earlier this year, Townstar was named Compact High Cube Van of the Year at the 2023 Great British Fleet Awards.

Main image: Mitch Powell, Nissan Townstar product presenter, is pictured left with Darren Porter