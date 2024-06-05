Vauxhall broadens Mokka appeal with new 48V hybrid powertrain

Vauxhall has expanded its Mokka range to include a new model that sports the company’s 48V hybrid powertrain.

Mokka Hybrid uses the same 136hp 1.2-litre petrol engine and 21kW (28hp) e-motor combination from the smaller Corsa, but this is the first time it has been seen in the marque’s popular crossover model.

The mild hybrid system, with its 0.89kWh lithium ion battery pack, means the hybrid Mokka is only capable of around half a mile of pure electric driving at speeds of up to 18mph.

However, the system is designed to improve fuel economy, rather than offer impressive pure electric range, with Vauxhall claiming it is capable of 57.6mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and CO2 emissions as low as 109 g/km CO2 in the lower trim levels.

By comparison, the most efficient model in the current range, which comes equipped with a 100hp three-cylinder petrol engine, can manage 46.3mpg.

The 48V hybrid system is mounted underneath the front passenger seat, so not to impact boot and rear passenger roominess, and is recharged automatically via regenerative braking technology.

Power is sent to the front wheels via a new electronic dual clutch automatic transmission (e-DCT6), which is bespoke to Vauxhall’s hybrid powertrains.

Drivers will be able to choose between the three driving modes: Eco (for particularly efficient operation), Normal and Sport. In Sport mode, Vauxhall says the petrol engine is always running to ensure the required performance at all times.

To ensure Mokka hybrid remains in line with Vauxhall’s recent simplified trim structure, it will be available in Griffin, GS and Ultimate guises. The former starts at £25,320 on the road and includes niceties such as 17-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, a seven-inch touchscreen, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

The Mokka Hybrid GS adds 18-inch bi-colour alloy wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen that’s compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as electronic climate control, rain-sensitive windscreen wipers and an automatic anti-dazzle rear view mirror. It costs £30,810.

Finally, the range-topping Ultimate model, which is priced at £34,115, adds Vauxhall’s IntelliLux adaptive LED Matrix headlights, adaptive cruise control, lane positioning assistant, side blind spot alert and front and rear parking sensors.

Inside, it also benefits from Alcantara interior seat trim and a driver’s seat massage function, as well as a keyless entry and start system for added comfort and convenience.

Order books are now open for the Mokka hybrid, which is priced to sit in the middle of pure EV and petrol-powered versions, which cost £29,495 and £21,555 respectively.