Vauxhall dealers are facing a major rebranding exercise following a redesign of the logo after 12 years.

The new-look logo been called a ‘confidently British’ reworking of the iconic griffin emblem, and will be incorporated along with the headlights into Vauxhall’s newly announced protective Vizor grille.

Both the redesigned logo and Vizor – described as a full-face helmet – will be first seen on the new Vauxhall Mokka, pictured above, which is due to be released next year.

The interior has also undergone a redesign, bringing in the Pure Panel fully digital high-tech dashboard.

Vauxhall Motors managing director Stephen Norman said: ‘The bold yet simple redesigns reinforce Vauxhall’s position as a confidently British brand.

‘Constantly evolving and innovating, the brand continues to reinvent itself, with these most recent updates a reflection of Vauxhall’s commitment to ingenious design and modernisation.

‘While retaining its most iconic elements, the contemporary, minimal aesthetic has been created to seamlessly match our forthcoming models.’

Specific changes to the logo include a move away from the 3-D metallic texture, used since 2008, in favour of a flat minimalist design, which Vauxhall says has been optimised for the digital age.

It also features a new griffin emblem that loses the creature’s wing as well as the word ‘Vauxhall’ across the top while keeping the Vauxhall ‘V’.

In addition, it pairs the brand’s bright red colour with a deep blue, which Vauxhall says underlines its heritage as a British brand since 1903.