Vauxhall reveals electric Astra with 258-mile range

  • New EV version boosts Astra’s range to five powertrain options
  • Astra Electric gets a 114kW electric motor and a 54kWh battery giving a 258-mile range
  • Pricing to be revealed later
Time 10:46 am, November 30, 2022

British brand Vauxhall will introduce a pure-electric version of the Astra next year.

The arrival of the electric hatchback and Sports Tourer estate means the Astra will now be available with the choice of four powertrains be it electric, plug-in hybrid or petrol and diesel.

It also boosts the number of fully electric Vauxhall vehicles currently on sale to six.

Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric are powered by a 114kW electric motor and a 54kWh battery which, Vauxhall says, will return up to 258 miles in between charges.

Thanks to 100kW DC charging compatibility, the electric Astra will also be able to manage an 80 per cent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

New Vauxhall MD James Taylor said: ‘The Astra going electric is a big milestone for both our popular family car as well as for the Vauxhall brand as we move towards our commitment of only offering fully electric cars and vans from 2028.

‘Astra Electric and Astra Sports Tourer Electric will offer everyday practicality, comfort and locally emission-free driving pleasure combined with the innovative technology and bold and pure design language that Vauxhall is known for.’

Because the battery is situated within the car’s underbody, the Astra is still able to offer a decent amount of luggage space.

As such, the Astra Sports Tourer Electric can offer up to 516 litres of space – or 1,553 litres with the seats folded – which is the same as you’ll find in plug-in hybrid versions.

All cars get Vauxhall’s Pure Panel infotainment system, which combines a 10-inch digital instrument cluster with a 10-inch central display.

All versions get plenty of safety equipment as standard, too, including automatic emergency braking, active lane keeping assist and rear cross traffic alert.

Orders for the Astra Electric will open from early 2023 with deliveries expected from June 2023.

The Astra Sports Tourer Electric, meanwhile, will be available to order in the summer ahead of deliveries in the ‘latter part of the year’, according to Vauxhall.

Full UK pricing will be announced closer to their on-sale date, too.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

