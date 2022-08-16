Vertu Motors agrees partnership with Britain’s oldest professional basketball team

Vertu Motors has struck a three-year partnership deal with British Basketball League team Leicester Riders.

Starting from the coming 2022/23 season, it’ll involve supplying Britain’s oldest professional basketball team with a fleet of Toyota vehicles from its Leicester dealership.

Branding will feature on the team’s shorts and across the Morningside Arena, and there’ll be match-day advertising opportunities as well.

Chris Taylor, group operations director at Vertu Motors, said: ‘Leicester Riders have enjoyed huge success on the court over the years and, most importantly, they are revered for the work they do to support local communities.

‘We hugely admire their dedication to developing young people of all ages through working with schools in the area and player pathways in Leicester and Loughborough.

‘We are very proud to partner with the team.’

Vertu already has a long-standing relationship with Newcastle Eagles basketball team and has naming rights for the Eagles’ Vertu Motors Arena in Gateshead.

It also holds a partnership with Glasgow Rocks through its Scottish brand Macklin Motors.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors, added: ‘Following our group’s successful partnerships with Newcastle Eagles and Glasgow Rocks, we are delighted to announce a further deal within the British Basketball League, with Leicester Riders.

‘We are focused on continuing to drive brand awareness with key audiences. This partnership will serve to cement our name within the local community, and we can’t wait to get the season started.’

Russell Levenston, managing director of Leicester Riders, which was established in 1967, said: ‘It gives us great pleasure to welcome Vertu Motors as an official partner for the upcoming season.

‘The Riders are committed to working with national brands that have a link to the local community, and we are keen to help the region in becoming a more prosperous location for their business.

‘We take pride in providing success both on and off the court, and we feel that this partnership, with Vertu Motors’ renowned quality service and customer care, will help us accomplish just that.’

Pictured at top from left are Chris Taylor and Russell Levenston with Leicester Riders’ Conner Washington and Mo Walker