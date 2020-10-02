Vertu Motors has bought Sandicliffe’s Kia dealership in Nottingham.

Chief executive Robert Forrester made the announcement via Twitter a short while ago today (Oct 2), telling of his delight at the purchase.

It’s the third Kia acquisition for Vertu this year and follows a reorganisation by Sandicliffe earlier in 2020 that saw it shut its Melton Mowbray Kia outlet.

Sandicliffe said at the time that it was retaining both its Nottingham and Leicester Kia outlets, but the Leicester one was snapped up by TMS Group in the summer.

Kia was voted top brand to represent by Car Dealer readers in this year’s Power survey, the results of which were released two days ago (Sep 30).

Delighted to announce the purchase of the @KiaUK dealership in Nottingham from @Sandicliffe. Our third Kia purchase in 2020 and a great addition to the Group — Robert Forrester (@vertumotors) October 2, 2020

Image: Google Street View

TMS Motor Group buys Sandicliffe’s Leicester Kia dealership

Ford and Kia dealerships close in Sandicliffe reorganisation