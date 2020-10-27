The rapid acceleration of change in the car dealership world will be discussed today in a special panel live discussion.

At the Cargurus Navigate digital conference – which is free for the motor trade to attend – four car industry leaders will discuss the changes their businesses have faced since the pandemic.

Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors, Clare Wright, HR director for Jardine Motors Group, Brett Ward, chief technology officer for HR Owen and Alex Jones, head of marketing and digital for Carbase, will be answering questions from Car Dealer founder James Baggott.

The panelists will be fielding questions on the acceleration of digital purchases in the car industry, what they are planning for in 2021 and how they are dealing with the challenges of marketing their businesses in a changing world.

Questions will also be taken from the audience.

Baggott said: ‘I was delighted to be asked to moderate this session of UK dealers for this exciting conference.

‘The panelists are hugely experienced and will no doubt have some very interesting opinions on how the car retail industry is coping with this rapid pace of change.’

The session takes place on the Cargurus Navigate platform at 2pm today and registrations can be made quickly and easily here.

A Cargurus spokesperson added: ‘It’s hard to overstate the impact Covid-19 has had on the UK market – on consumers and businesses in general, and on car buyers and dealers specifically.

‘This panel discussion will bring together forward-thinking dealers large and small to talk about changes they’ve navigated so far, how they’ve adapted their approach to marketing and customer communications, and how to build a 2021 strategy in the face of uncertainty.’

More information on the CarGurus conference can be found here.