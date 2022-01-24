Vertu Motors launches nationwide programme to hire 120 new customer service apprentices

Vertu Motors has launched a nationwide apprenticeship programme as the dealer group looks to blood its next generation of workers.

The dealer group is currently advertising 120 newly created customer service apprentice vacancies across the UK.

Bosses are hoping the roles will create a talent pipeline to support the growth of the business and deliver increased flexibility in the workforce.

Thes 120 new roles are in addition to more than 80 modern apprentice technician vacancies that will be launched over the coming months, as part of the Group’s annual intake of technical apprentices.

The latest scheme differs from a number of traditional apprenticeships as it is targeting candidates with retail or comparable experience, in addition to those fresh out of higher or further education.

Salaries will start at £18,000 per year while studying for a bespoke Level 3 Apprenticeship programme, which has been developed to meet high educational standards.

Successful candidates will be offered a mix of learning, delivered in the workplace and in the classroom, with e-learning implemented where necessary.

Once the apprenticeship is complete, a starting salary of £23,500 will be on offer.

Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu said: ‘Recruiting the right candidates is vital to the success of our business and this is increasingly hard to do at the moment.

‘As a fast-growing company we need talented people to join us to maintain and continue to build our momentum.

‘We understand that to attract talent we must offer more than our competitors – not just in terms of remuneration, but also in opportunity for career development.

‘We want people with life experience, who can engage with our customers, understand their needs and connect with them.

‘While we can teach processes and best practice, there is no training for personality and experience. That’s why these apprenticeships are primarily targeted at job or career switchers.

‘It’s a pathway to a new and rewarding career in motor retail and comes without the financial concerns that taking an entry level role could mean for some people.’

Main image (From left to right): Josh Moran, digital marketing degree apprentice; Levina Basra, product marketing manager (graduate of the graduate scheme). Alex Martin, digital marketing apprentice