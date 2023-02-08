Vertu Motors transforms Ascot Mercedes-Benz dealership into ultra-modern showroom as part of £711,000 investment

Vertu Motors has been splashing the cash to transform its Ascot Mercedes-Benz dealership into a state-of-the-art, ultra modern showroom.

The dealer group has invested a whopping £711,000 into the Berkshire site, which is now set to wow customers with its glossy appearance.

As part of the refurbishment, the handover bay area has been extended and the staff area has been updated.

There is also a large new digital display wall, showcasing the latest Mercedes-Benz vehicles, and a stylish barista coffee bar for customers to relax in.

The refreshed showroom will now house ten models across the Mercedes-Benz range, as well as 43 employees and two apprentices.

A more casual desk arrangement will see staff and customers sitting alongside each other as they build the specification of their new vehicle.

Following the work, bosses are now looking to fill a number of new positions including a technician, a service advisor, a service administrator and a driver.

Adam Rich, General Manager at Vertu Ascot Mercedes-Benz, said: ‘The results of the refurbishment are amazing and proves the investment was money well spent.

‘The new showroom allows us to showcase many fantastic Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG models, as well as electric vehicles from the Mercedes-EQ family.

‘With a more spacious environment for handovers, a new barista coffee bar and an engaging digital display, the dealership is fresh, modern, and well-equipped to serve our customers well.’

