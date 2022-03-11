Victoria Park Mazda in Cardiff celebrates 40 years as part of brand’s UK dealer network

Victoria Park Mazda has been awarded a special commemorative plaque to mark 40 years of representing the Japanese brand.

The Welsh showroom joined the Mazda’s UK dealer network in 1982 and is one of the firm’s longest-serving British dealerships.

The family-run business in Cardiff has twice been named Mazda’s dealer of the year, in 1989 and 1992.

Since then it has continued to rank highly and has developed a formidable reputation for its first class customer service.

As a result, it enjoys a five-star Feefo rating, voted for by customers. One consumer has been so pleased with their work that he has purchased no fewer than 26 cars with them down the years.

The plaque was presented to the dealership by Jeremy Thompson, managing director of Mazda UK.

He said: ‘It is an absolute pleasure to be at Victoria Park Mazda and to recognise the hard work, dedication and commitment demonstrated by Tony Marshall and the team over the last four decades.

‘The industry has significantly changed in the last 40 years, but with the focused team at Victoria Park Mazda combined with the exciting Mazda vehicles on offer, the dealership has been an integral part of our success in the UK.’

Accepting the award, Peter Marshall, marketing director at Victoria Park Mazda, said: ‘Our core principle of providing our customers with an exceptional customer experience with transparent communication throughout the entire customer journey has always resonated with our customers and are key values which we still hold true today. We are very proud to celebrate 40 years of being part of the Mazda brand and serving the local community.

‘Having originally opened the dealership on Cowbridge Road East in the Victoria Park area in 1982, then later moving to Bessemer Road and now our current state-of-the-art dealership on Hadfield Road, we have witnessed the dealership grow from strength-to-strength with our expanding volume of sales, growing servicing facility and genuine parts centre, but above all, our increasing loyal customer base.

‘In fact, one of our most loyal customers has purchased 26 Mazda vehicles since we opened 40 years ago, which is a true reflection of the consistently great service customers can expect at Victoria Park Mazda.’

He added: ‘Many of our team have worked at Victoria Park Mazda for a number of years – I have personally worked full-time at the dealership for 28 years and Gareth Jones, our managing director has been with us for the last 33 years, which is a real testament to our business and the values my father instilled when building Victoria Park Mazda 40 years ago.

‘We are proud to be part of the Mazda family and we are excited for the arrival of the next major evolution of Mazda vehicles to come. We look forward to seeing what the next 40 years holds.’

Pictured (left to right): Gareth Jones, managing director, Victoria Park Mazda; Tony Marshall, founder, Victoria Park Mazda; Jeremy Thomson, managing director, Mazda Motors UK; Peter Marshall, marketing director, Victoria Park Mazda; Laura Brailey, head of retail operations, Mazda Motors UK