Video: Join us for an extended tour of Tom Hartley Junior’s multi-million-pound motors

Super and classic car dealer Tom Hartley Junior has thrown open the doors to his incredible showroom to give Car Dealer an extended tour.

The hugely successful independent used car dealer – based in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire – was the subject of our latest Selling Supercars video series which was published two weeks ago.

Now, Car Dealer is releasing an extended bonus showroom tour of Hartley Junior’s amazing business, where he tells us some of the stories behind the special cars he has in stock.

In the extra video – which you can watch at the top of this post – we include the full walk around of the dealership, which was too long to fit in the first episode.

Hartley Junior shows us his impressive collection of Ferraris, which include three F40s – one of which was owned by legendary racing driver Sir Stirling Moss – and his favourite car: a Ferrari 288 GTO.

The F40 even includes the paperwork detailing negotiations between Enzo Ferrari and Moss prior to agreeing a sale and has been signed by the F1 driver under the sun visor.

Modern supercars up for sale at his site include the fabled ‘Holy Trinity’ of hypercars – a McLaren P1, Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder.

Hartley Junior also tells the story of an incredible 1970 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman ordered and delivered new to The Beatles’ John Lennon and also owned by George Harrison as well as, latterly, The Supremes’ Mary Wilson.

In addition, we hear about Lewis Hamilton’s Grand Prix-winning McLaren F1 car, and Hartley Junior tells the incredible story of a six-time Grands Prix-winning Niki Lauda Ferrari F1 car he sold during Covid that has never been picked up.

Hartley Junior set up his business 10 years ago and has been selling supercars since the age of 11.

In this extra episode, he speaks at length about what it was like making the move to break away from his dad’s family business and start on his own.

And he compares starting out in the family business as akin to being the ‘farmer’s son’ – it was something, he says, he was always destined to do.

You can watch the full showroom tour bonus video at the top of this post and, if you missed it, the full Selling Supercars video interview with Tom Hartley Junior can be found here.