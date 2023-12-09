Vindis car dealer group partners with college to boost awareness of automotive careers

Dealership chain Vindis Group has formed a partnership with Cambridge Regional College to get more people into the automotive industry.

It is acting as automotive retail partner, preparing students for possible specialist roles in the future.

The group – ranked 39th in the latest Car Dealer Top 100 of the UK’s most profitable dealerships – will help shape elements of the curriculum and offer technical expertise.

The partnership, launched at the college’s Cambridge campus, was attended by Vindis Group MD Jamie Vindis and people director Victoria Stubbs, as well as college alumni who now fill various roles within the group.

Assessments for 2023’s Level 2- and 3-qualified motor vehicle students were held to identify potential opportunities for the coming year and promote different paths of development.

In return, the college aims to transform lives and create prosperity by delivering technical and professional education that meets the needs of students, employers and communities in Cambridgeshire and the surrounding areas.

As part of it, Vindis Group will be helping to develop the transition for students from an educational to a professional environment.

Jamie Vindis – grandson of group founder Frank, who was a World War II Czech Spitfire pilot – said: ‘At Vindis Group we are incredibly excited to be partnering with Cambridge Regional College.

‘As an organisation, we believe that we are only as good as the exceptional people we employ, and through this partnership we will have the opportunity to help individuals from local communities with a passion for automotive find their start in the industry.’

He added: ‘Cambridge Regional College has a history of producing excellent students, many of whom have already found a home at Vindis Group, and it’s a privilege that we can play a part in shaping the next generation of automotive specialists.’

Joe Rayner, Vindis group service technician and college alumnus, said: ‘After achieving my Level 3 IMI Motor Vehicle qualification at Cambridge Regional College, I was provided with the opportunity to work for Vindis.

‘The college offered me the foundations to begin my career as a motor vehicle technician, which Vindis has since built upon.

‘In the five years of working for Vindis, I have been supported and provided with opportunities to progress and gain further motor vehicle qualifications.

‘I am grateful for my experiences at both the college and Vindis, which have been invaluable in developing my knowledge and skills of the profession and progressing my career.’

Maureen Horan, the college’s assistant principal for employer engagement, international & commercial operations, said: ‘It is an honour for our college to join forces with such a renowned brand like Vindis, providing exceptional insights and pathways into the world of work for our automotive students.

‘Through three-to-six-month internships for Level 3-qualified motor vehicle students, Vindis will have access to students to build its succession planning pipeline at local car centres, and we can’t wait to see the results of the programme and the impact our skilled students will have.’

Pictured at top from left are Paul Lacey, head of motor vehicle and technical construction at Cambridge Regional College, Jamie Vindis, Anna Fleet, head of reward and development at Vindis Group, Maureen Horan, Victoria Stubbs and Nathan Rook, group head of aftersales