Volkswagen ends Up! production and it joins growing list of axed models

The Volkswagen Up! has been revealed as the latest car to face the production production axe and is now only available to buy from dealer stock in the UK.

It follows in the footsteps of the Volkswagen Golf, Passat and Beetle, which have all ended production in recent years and meant iconic names have been lost from dealership forecourts.

The Up! was the smallest and cheapest model in the VW range but the final example has already been produced, Autocar exclusively revealed.

Although it had only been produced for 12 years, a short run compared to the others already lost, it was produced in a range of powertrains from the powerful GTI model to eco-friendly e-UP!

At the start of the year Volkswagen took the GTI model off sale, stating that demand was outstripping supply but they would build all current orders.

The small car was produced at VW Group’s Bratislava factory in Slovakia. It was produced alongside the nearly identical Seat Mii and Skoda Citigo, which have both already been removed from their respective brand line-ups.

This leaves the Polo as the smallest car in the VW line-up, although the brand has already speculated that it doesn’t have a certain future.

It’s been a similar story across the car industry, as manufacturers move their focus from internal combustion to electric powertrain models.

Earlier this year the Ford Fiesta was removed from sale, marking the end of an era for another name that has lasted decades on sale.