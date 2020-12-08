Volkswagen Financial Services has launched a new leasing platform which can put drivers behind the wheel of a brand-new vehicle direct from the manufacturer within just 30 days.

Called VWFS Drive, customers can choose vehicles online across the Volkswagen Group brands, including Volkswagen, Audi, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

A personalised quote is created and the order is then placed. The buyer can then choose a local franchised Volkswagen Group retailer from which to collect their new vehicle.

The process should be completed ‘within 30 days’, says VWFS.

The site also includes an online finance and credit application process for Audi, meaning personal contract hire customers can now apply for finance and credit from any device and at any time, before being introduced to a retailer for contract signing and fulfilment of their vehicle.

VWFS says this feature will be rolled out to remaining brands in the coming weeks and months.

Hanna Rieger, product owner – eCommerce for VWFS, said: ‘Drive is an exciting addition to the range of options we provide to connect buyers with the cars of their dreams.

‘It makes use of the speed and access provided by online platforms so that consumers can make their car choices at a time and place that is convenient to them.

‘All the available vehicles come directly from trusted brands within the Volkswagen Group, are competitively priced and, best of all, can be in the hands of a new owner within 30 days.’

Rieger added: ‘VWFS is continually seeking to provide new and innovative ways to support consumers on their car buying journey and the online experience is a familiar one for many.

‘Drive is another example of that support in action enabling consumers to quickly find the vehicle they want, arrange finance without any delay and collect the new car from a retailer of their choice within a month of starting the process. Essentially find it and drive it!’