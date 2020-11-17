A former Citroen UK boss has teamed up with dealer group Cambria Automobiles to launch a new leasing venture.

SOGO, headed by former Citroen UK managing director Karl Howkins and backed by Cambria, will provide an ‘ultra-flexible service’ with leases available from one month to four years.

SOGO customers can ‘subscribe’ to their next vehicle with packages that will include comprehensive insurance, maintenance and breakdown cover.

The firm will build up a fleet of around 5,000 vehicles in its first year.

SOGO says customers will be able to order a vehicle in minutes and it will build a customer service centre in Milton Keynes giving buyers telephone support.

The firm says it will work ‘nationally’ with a network of logistics hubs, it owns and manages its supply chain and is in negotiations with a number of OEMs to build stock ahead of launch.

SOG says vehicles will be remarketed through SOGO sponsored channels.

A consumer launch will follow the roll-out to businesses.

Karl Howkins, managing director of SOGO, said: ‘The leasing market continues to grow apace and accounted for over two million vehicles last year. Our research shows that customers are demanding increasingly flexible leases and, of course, value.

‘We believe our business model combines fantastic service and cutting edge technology to deliver an industry-leading service for small businesses and the iPhone generation alike.’