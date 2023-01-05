Volkswagen releases more teaser images of ID.7 electric saloon with model set for 435-mile range

Volkswagen has unveiled more teaser shots of its new ID.7 ahead of the model’s debut in Las Vegas later this week.

The German brand has released images of the electric saloon in a ‘digital camouflage’ before it is showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in Sin City.

It will be first saloon to be based on Volkswagen Group’s dedicated MEB electric car platform, which is also used in the ID.3, the Skoda Enyaq and the Cupra Born

The ID.7 is also expected to be a major technological step forward for VW and will feature the brand’s new-generation infotainment system.

The German outfit has responded to criticism of the its previous system with new air conditioning controls integrated more neatly into the infotainment, as well as illuminated touch sliders.

It will also boast an upgraded augmented reality head-up display and a huge 15-inch touchscreen display.

A new air conditioning system can begin cooling or warming the cabin by sensing when the driver is approaching the vehicle, while ‘Smart Air Vents’ are said to be able to distribute the air more effectively.

Hello Las Vegas! The fully electric #ID7* is making its appearance at #CES2023. Its special camouflage creates smart light effects. The world premiere of the future ID. flagship model is scheduled for the second quarter of this year. #CES #VWID7

*Concept vehicle pic.twitter.com/f8U6Au8wu2 — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) January 4, 2023

Volkswagen is yet to confirm the powertrain details of the ID.7, though it’s likely to be offered with similar setups to the ID.3 and ID.4.

However, there’s a potential for a larger battery version, with VW promising a range of ‘up to 700km (435 miles)’, which is around 100 miles more than the firm’s next best EV.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen passenger cars, said: ‘With the new ID.7, we are extending our electric model range into the upper segments. The sedan will offer top-class technology and quality.

‘The ID.7 is one of ten new electric models that we are planning to launch by 2026. Our goal is to deliver suitable products for our customers in every single segment.’

The ID.7 is expected to be unveiled in full in the ‘second quarter of 2023’.