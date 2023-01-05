Log in

News

Volkswagen releases more teaser images of ID.7 electric saloon with model set for 435-mile range

  • Volkswagen ID.7 revealed as electric saloon with range of up to 435 miles
  • German brand releases more teaser images of model in a ‘digital camouflage’
  • New EV will serve as direct rival to the Tesla Model 3
Advert

Time 9:02 am, January 5, 2023

Volkswagen has unveiled more teaser shots of its new ID.7 ahead of the model’s debut in Las Vegas later this week.

The German brand has released images of the electric saloon in a ‘digital camouflage’ before it is showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show in Sin City.

It will be first saloon to be based on Volkswagen Group’s dedicated MEB electric car platform, which is also used in the ID.3, the Skoda Enyaq and the Cupra Born

Advert

The ID.7 is also expected to be a major technological step forward for VW and will feature the brand’s new-generation infotainment system.

The German outfit has responded to criticism of the its previous system with new air conditioning controls integrated more neatly into the infotainment, as well as illuminated touch sliders.

It will also boast an upgraded augmented reality head-up display and a huge 15-inch touchscreen display.

Advert

A new air conditioning system can begin cooling or warming the cabin by sensing when the driver is approaching the vehicle, while ‘Smart Air Vents’ are said to be able to distribute the air more effectively.

Volkswagen is yet to confirm the powertrain details of the ID.7, though it’s likely to be offered with similar setups to the ID.3 and ID.4.

However, there’s a potential for a larger battery version, with VW promising a range of ‘up to 700km (435 miles)’, which is around 100 miles more than the firm’s next best EV.

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen passenger cars, said: ‘With the new ID.7, we are extending our electric model range into the upper segments. The sedan will offer top-class technology and quality.

‘The ID.7 is one of ten new electric models that we are planning to launch by 2026. Our goal is to deliver suitable products for our customers in every single segment.’

The ID.7 is expected to be unveiled in full in the ‘second quarter of 2023’.

Advert

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51