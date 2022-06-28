Volkswagen reveals new flagship EV which is due to arrive in Europe next year

Volkswagen’s new flagship EV, named the ID. Aero, will arrive in Europe next year, the firm’s boss has announced.

The model has been previewed as a concept car and will sit at the top of VW’s popular ID. range of EVs.

The ID. Aero will measure five metres long and showcase an aerodynamically efficient exterior design.

It is also set to feature a 77kWh battery which will enable an electric range of 385 miles.

The new addition is based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform, which also underpins some of its current electric vehicles like the ID.3 and ID.4.

Ralf Brandstätter, chief executive officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars, said: ‘With the ID. Aero show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family.

‘A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometres, an extraordinary amount of space and a premium interior.

‘With our Accelerate strategy, we are intensively driving forward the electrification of our model range. Following the ID.4, this model will be our next global car for Europe, China and the US.’

The 22-inch wheels on all four corners have been designed in the style of the turbine and sit flush within the wheel arches to help aid aerodynamic efficiency.

In addition, traditional door handles have been ditched in favour of touch-activated surfaces.

The whole car is finished in a ‘Polar Light Blue Metallic’ colour, which displays a ‘golden shimmer’ when in certain lights.

The front end of the car has a similar design to that of the current-generation Golf, with slim headlights joined together by a single, narrow daytime running light.