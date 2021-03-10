Volvo has added its new Android-powered infotainment system to the XC60, S90 and V90 models.

It’s the first car manufacturer to work with Google on integrating the firm’s operating system into its vehicles, with the electric XC40 Recharge the first of the Swedish firm’s range to receive it.

All Volvo vehicles with Android have a Digital Services package giving them access to Google’s built-in services and apps, the Volvo On Call app, wireless charging plus the necessary data to run the services.

The Android system includes Google Assistant, which lets drivers control everything from changing radio stations to adjusting the temperature by voice.

It’s among wider updates across the three models, with each one getting the latest advanced driver assistance technology as well that sees radar, cameras and ultrasonic sensors running motoring aids and safety systems.

New exterior colours and upholstery choices are also being introduced, with 60-series models getting a leather-free interior option.

The XC60 has had subtle tweaks to its exterior design too, such as a new grille, front bumper and new wheel options.

Volvo recently announced changes to the way it sells cars, with the XC40 Recharge being sold exclusively online.