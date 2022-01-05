Volvo appoints former Dyson chief Jim Rowan as new CEO and president

Volvo has appointed former Dyson chief Jim Rowan as the firm’s new CEO and president.

Rowan, who is currently CEO and board member of Ember Technologies, will join the Swedish manufacturer from March.

He succeeds outgoing chief executive Håkan Samuelsson, who first joined Volvo Cars as a member of the board in 2010.

He has held the roles of CEO and President since October 2012 and leaves at the end of his current contract.

Rowan worked at Dyson between 2012 and 2020 and worked as both the company’s CEO and COO.

He joins Volvo following a ‘thorough and diligent search process to secure the continued strong leadership’.

Eric Li, chairperson of the Board of Volvo Cars, said: ‘I am very pleased to welcome Jim Rowan as the new CEO of Volvo Cars.

‘Volvo Cars is going through a rapid transformation of digitalisation, which is why we wanted to bring in someone with global CEO experience from outside the automotive industry.

‘Jim is the right person to accelerate Volvo Cars into the future – enabling it to become the fastest transformer in its field and a fully electric company with millions of direct consumer relationships.

‘I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Håkan Samuelsson for his commitment and determination over the past 10 years at Volvo Cars.

‘Håkan has, together with his management team, created a renewed and strong product line, re-established Volvo as a premium brand that is well placed for the future, and enabled the successful listing of Volvo Cars.’

Rowan added: ‘I am delighted to join Volvo Cars at such an exciting time for the company and at such a transformational time for both the industry and consumers.

‘The strong track record of Volvo Cars across innovation, safety and quality, coupled with world-class talent and inspiring sustainability and technology capabilities, places it in the driver’s seat for the road ahead.’

Samuelsson will stay in his role until Jim Rowan starts in March, at which time he will also leave the Volvo Car AB board.

The Swede will continue as the chairperson of Polestar to see it through the de-SPAC process, as it is expected to list on the Nasdaq stock market under the ticker symbol ‘PSNY’ later this year.

He said: ‘”I am pleased to welcome Jim to his new role to continue the great journey Volvo Cars is on.

‘I would also like to extend my thanks to all Volvo Cars employees for the incredible progress we have made together in the past 10 years – for not only making Volvo Cars one of the fastest-growing and most trusted premium automotive brands, but for always innovating and leading with purpose.

‘I wish you all the best for the exciting years to come.’